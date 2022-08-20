"Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display held in Singapore
A seed mosaic art medallion is displayed during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
A tourist poses for photos before the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Traditionally-dressed Mexican dancers perform on the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Tourists view the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
A tourist views the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Tourists view the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Tourists take selfies before the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
A seed mosaic art medallion is displayed during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.