"Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display held in Singapore

Xinhua) 10:26, August 20, 2022

A seed mosaic art medallion is displayed during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A tourist poses for photos before the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Traditionally-dressed Mexican dancers perform on the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Tourists view the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A tourist views the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Tourists view the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Tourists take selfies before the floral and cultural exhibits during the opening day of "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" floral display, held at Flower Dome of the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

