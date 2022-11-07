People visit exhibition areas at CIIE

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a surgical robot exhibited at the Medtronic booth in the medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the MRIdian Linac magnetic resonance guided radiation therapy system exhibited at the Fosun Health booth in the medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

People visit an exhibition themed "Ten Years of the New Era" during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022.

The exhibition showcases remarkable achievements China has made in opening-up in the new era. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

People visit the booth of EssilorLuxottica at the medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the "Expedition" 5G mobile emergency and critical interventional treatment unit exhibited at the Siemens Healthineers booth in the medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a racing vehicle exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE will run until Nov. 10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Visitors view an electric complete chassis platform module at the booth of Hyundai Mobis at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022.

The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. Many green, low-carbon vehicles are showcased during the expo. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member (L) briefs a visitor about how hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles work at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022.

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a new energy vehicle of Porsche at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a hydrogen fuel-cell generator at the booth of South Korea's automaker Hyundai at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai.

