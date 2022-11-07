Giant bluefin tuna exhibited at 5th CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:06, November 07, 2022

A screen shows the weight of a giant bluefin tuna exhibited at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A 370-kilogram bluefin tuna is on display at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

