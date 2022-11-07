Home>>
Giant bluefin tuna exhibited at 5th CIIE in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 09:06, November 07, 2022
A screen shows the weight of a giant bluefin tuna exhibited at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A 370-kilogram bluefin tuna is on display at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai CIIE connects Chinese Dream with the world's
- Interview: Participation in China's import expo best way to showcase products to Chinese market, says Swiss distillery executive
- Full Text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo
- Interview: CIIE provides favorable business opportunities for African countries -- Zambian expert
- Senior CPC official attends opening ceremony of 5th CIIE
- 5th China Int'l Import Expo opens in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.