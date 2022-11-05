Interview: CIIE provides favorable business opportunities for African countries -- Zambian expert

LUSAKA, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Zambia and other African countries should take advantage of the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to explore economic opportunities in the vast and growing Chinese market, a Zambian expert has said.

The 5th CIIE, scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai, will provide a platform for companies worldwide to display their products, promote their brands and find more business partners in the world's second-largest economy.

Kelvin Chisanga, a Zambian social economist, told Xinhua in a recent interview that African countries should look at the forthcoming expo as an opportunity to explore and excel in the vast Chinese economy.

He said it was evident that China was one of the biggest markets globally where African countries were accessing manufactured goods, adding that trade expos provide a favorable platform for businesses to interact with innovative ideas as well as get potential investments.

Therefore, Zambia and other African countries should ensure participation at such events to showcase what they are able to offer, he said.

The expert also said China's advancement in science, engineering as well as information and communication technologies over the years makes it an ideal partner for African countries.

According to him, the bilateral ties between China and Zambia over the years needed to be expanded, saying it was evident that trade between the two countries has been increasing.

The two countries need to explore more areas of economic cooperation and Zambia's non-traditional exports need to find a niche market in China, he added.

