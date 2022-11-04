5th CIIE ready to welcome the world

Chinadaily.com.cn) 21:49, November 04, 2022

People take photos of the flower decorations at the entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov 4, 2022. [Photo by Zhang Wei/China Daily]

The fifth China International Import Expo, which will be held from Nov 5 to 10 in Shanghai, gets the final touches before the launch, with over 280 of the world's top 500 enterprises and industry giants set to participate in the event.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue for the expo, is already dressed up for the opening ceremony to welcome businesses from home and abroad.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)