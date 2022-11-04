Media center of 5th CIIE opens to journalists in Shanghai

Xinhua) 21:08, November 04, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows the information counter at the media center of the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China.

The media center of the 5th CIIE opened on Friday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Journalists work at the media center of the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2022.

The media center of the 5th CIIE opened on Friday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members work at the media center of the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2022.

The media center of the 5th CIIE opened on Friday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Staff members work at the media center of the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2022.

The media center of the 5th CIIE opened on Friday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Staff members work at the media center of the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2022.

The media center of the 5th CIIE opened on Friday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)