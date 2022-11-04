China to share opportunities from its institutional opening-up: Xi

Xinhua) 20:15, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will work with all countries and all parties to share the opportunities from its institutional opening-up, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo via video.

China will steadily expand institutional opening-up with regard to rules, regulations, management and standards, put into full effect the new Catalogue of Encouraged Industries for Foreign Investment, and further develop the national integrated demonstration zone for greater openness in the service sector, Xi said.

"We will implement the strategy to upgrade pilot free trade areas, accelerate the Hainan Free Trade Port development, and tap into their role as pilot platforms for comprehensive reform and opening-up," said Xi.

