Friday, November 04, 2022

Xi addresses opening ceremony of 5th China Int'l Import Expo

(Xinhua) 20:11, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping began to deliver a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo held in Shanghai Friday. 

