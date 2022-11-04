Home>>
Xi addresses opening ceremony of 5th China Int'l Import Expo
(Xinhua) 20:11, November 04, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping began to deliver a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo held in Shanghai Friday.
