China Int'l Import Expo a public good for world: Xi

Xinhua) 20:10, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a showcase of the country's new development paradigm, a platform for high-standard opening-up, and a public good for the whole world, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fifth CIIE via video.

Five years ago, China decided to hold the CIIE for the very purpose of expanding opening-up and turning its enormous market into enormous opportunities for the world, Xi said.

