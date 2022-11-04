Home>>
China to share opportunities in its vast market: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:19, November 04, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that China will work with all countries and parties to share the opportunities in its vast market.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo via video.
"We will step up efforts to cultivate a robust domestic market, upgrade trade in goods, develop new mechanisms for trade in services, and import more quality products," Xi said.
Efforts will also be made to establish pilot zones for Silk Road e-commerce cooperation and build national demonstration zones for innovative development of trade in services, in order to encourage innovation in trade and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, he added.
