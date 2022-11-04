Xi stresses significance of openness in human civilizations, global prosperity

Xinhua) 20:13, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Openness is a key driving force behind the progress of human civilizations and an intrinsic path toward global prosperity and development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo via video.

The world today is confronted with accelerated changes unseen in a century as well as a sluggish economic recovery, Xi said. "We should commit ourselves to openness to meet development challenges, foster synergy for cooperation, build the momentum of innovation, and deliver benefits to all."

Xi also called for efforts to steadily advance economic globalization, enhance every country's dynamism of growth, and provide all nations with greater and fairer access to the fruits of development.

