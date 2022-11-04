China to share opportunities from deepened int'l cooperation: Xi

Xinhua) 20:17, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will work with all countries and all parties to share the opportunities from deepened international cooperation.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo via video.

"We will engage fully and deeply in WTO reform negotiations, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and enhance international macro-economic policy coordination, with a view to jointly fostering new drivers for global growth," Xi said.

China will endeavor actively to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to expand the globally-oriented network of high-standard free trade areas, Xi said.

The country will also firmly support other developing countries and assist them in growing faster, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi added.

