Let openness bring broad prospects for global development: Xi

Xinhua) 20:18, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the country is ready to work with all countries to practice true multilateralism, build more consensus for openness, jointly overcome the difficulties and challenges confronting global economic growth, and make sure that the commitment to openness will bring about broad prospects for global development.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo via video.

