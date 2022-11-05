5th CIIE expected to energize global economy, cooperation

* The CIIE has not only enabled exhibits to become traded goods and exhibitors to spot more investment opportunities, but also facilitated an exchange of new and creative ideas, and better connected China and the wider world.

* As an important force in the world in technological innovation, China is trying to turn the CIIE into a platform where the world's advanced technologies can join forces and meet the market to benefit more people around the globe.

* The 5th edition of the CIIE, the first international fair to be held by China after the 20th CPC National Congress, is an important window for global observers to learn more about Chinese modernization, as well as its implications for the common development worldwide.

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in 2019, a robot displayed in the booth of the French sporting goods retailer Decathlon caught the eyes of many visitors. Featuring a combination of radio frequency identification and artificial intelligence (AI), the robot called Dibao can substantially boost the efficiency of inventory management at physical stores.

The idea on Dibao was sparked at the very first edition of the CIIE, where the French firm came across an AI robot company, and the two parties soon embarked on a robot project that integrated advanced technologies from China, France and Germany. Nowadays, Dibao has been deployed in dozens of Decathlon stores across China, drawing wide interest from overseas markets.

Dibao's success is just one of many stories of how the CIIE has brought together ideas, innovations, technologies as well as business opportunities over the past five years. The world can expect more this year.

Since its inception, the CIIE has not only "enabled exhibits to become traded goods and exhibitors to spot more investment opportunities," but also "facilitated an exchange of new and creative ideas, and better connected China and the wider world," said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third CIIE.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2021 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China. (Photo by Jiang Zhongcheng/Xinhua)

PLATFORM FOR COOPERATION

From U.S. conglomerate Honeywell that plans to display more than 60 innovative products at the new expo, to Türkiye's edible oil company Savola Foods, the Norwegian Seafood Council, and many other enterprises eager to introduce specialties from their own countries, the exhibitors' enthusiasm is a testimony that the expo has become a show window for quality goods, a catalyst for innovation and an incubator of new partnerships.

The accumulated intended turnover at the previous four editions of the CIIE exceeded 270 billion U.S. dollars. The organizer said on Tuesday that representatives from a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations will participate in this year's version, among whom are more than 280 industry leaders or the world's top 500 enterprises, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants.

As a frequenter of the fair, Varian Medical Systems, a U.S. leading company in radiotherapy, has experienced China's progress in opening-up, and become even more determined to be rooted in the market, said Zhang Xiao, Varian vice-president and head of China operation.

A growing number of enterprises are leveraging the CIIE platform for global or China debuts, especially for their blockbuster products. At the four previous editions of the CIIE, exhibitors launched more than 1,500 new products, technologies and services, data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce showed, while debuts for this year are anticipated to outnumber those at the past events.

For example, apart from showcasing its robotic products including Tesla Bot, top U.S. electric automaker Tesla has decided to debut its Model S Plaid and S3XY in the Chinese mainland at this year's expo, it announced Monday.

The expo has provided an open, collaborative and mutually beneficial platform for global enterprises to share business opportunities in the Chinese market, said Vice President of Tesla Tao Lin.

Moreover, face-to-face exchanges make the expo an ideal venue to meet new friends. Ali Shariati-Moghadam, CEO of Iran's Novin Saffron company, deemed the CIIE as "a real-life small-scale global village" that allows firms to "meet and know each other better, exchange experiences and expand their businesses."

The CIIE's development in the past five years has vividly shown that the Chinese market is committed to be "a market for the world, a market shared by all, and a market accessible to all," as Xi put it at the 2020 expo.

U.S. conglomerate Honeywell displays its smart hospital solutions during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT LEADS TO WIN-WIN

From 2013 to 2021, China contributed over 30 percent to global economic growth, with its own GDP reaching 114.4 trillion yuan (15.8 trillion dollars), and per capita GDP jumped to over 12,000 dollars. The focus of China's economic development has accordingly transited from rapid growth to high-quality development.

High-quality development demands innovation. The country's research and development spending intensity jumped to 2.44 percent in 2021 from 1.91 percent in 2012, with its ranking in the Global Innovation Index rising to the 11th place this year.

As an important force in the world in technological innovation, China is trying to turn the CIIE into a platform where the world's advanced technologies can join forces and meet the market to benefit more people around the globe.

Wang Hao, president of Siemens Healthineers Greater China, said his company has brought to the event such technologies as a 5G-enabled remote ultrasound solution, which contributes to high-quality remote diagnosis of medical images.

China is also a strong advocate for green and sustainable development. Its commitments to carbon peaking by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, as part of its push for green and low-carbon development, have further boosted innovation across green industries.

German specialty chemicals company Evonik has "made strides in local sustainability practices, which aligns with China's pledge to achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals," said Xia Fuliang, president of Evonik Greater China. "We will introduce our latest achievements and best practices with regard to innovation and sustainability at CIIE."

"We are excited about opportunities from China's focus on green development. We will continue to contribute to the green economy in China by taking advantage of our technologies and innovations," said Ding Hongyu, vice president of 3M and president of 3M China.

Varian Medical Systems, a U.S. leading company in radiotherapy, displays its proton therapy system during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

CHINESE MODERNIZATION BOOSTS COMMON DEVELOPMENT

In recent days after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), "a Chinese path to modernization" has sparked heated discussion in the country and beyond.

The 5th edition of the CIIE, the first international fair to be held by China after the congress, is an important window for global observers to learn more about Chinese modernization, as well as its implications for the common development worldwide.

One example is how China through the CIIE helps small- and medium-sized companies from the least developed countries cope with shockwaves of trade protectionism and surge of de-globalization.

Timor-Leste is well-known for its Kopi Luwak. After it first showcased the coffee at the 2018 CIIE, Timor-Leste received its largest-ever coffee order at the fourth expo worth about 5 million dollars.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the coffee production and sales in Timor-Leste have also been affected, but the orders from the CIIE have given coffee farmers great expectations and confidence in the Chinese market," said Bei Lei, executive curator of Timor-Leste's national pavilion at Shanghai Free Trade Zone.

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a medical device of German company Siemens to be displayed in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

More importantly, Chinese modernization is now seen by many countries around the world as an inspiration for their drive to modernize.

"China has huge potential, and its development model is inspiring the world," Antonio Artur Sanha, former prime minister of Guinea-Bissau, told Xinhua, adding the blueprint outlined at the 20th CPC National Congress will make new contributions to promoting world economic recovery and building an open economy.

Chinese modernization, which was pursued on the path of peaceful development, will inject more positive energy into improving global governance, said Eduardo Regalado, a senior researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba.

