5th China Int'l Import Expo opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:24, November 05, 2022

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) director-general Gerd Muller speaks via video at the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo kicked off in Shanghai on Friday.

