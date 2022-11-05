Home>>
5th China Int'l Import Expo opens in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 09:24, November 05, 2022
United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) director-general Gerd Muller speaks via video at the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo kicked off in Shanghai on Friday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- 5th CIIE expected to energize global economy, cooperation
- Xi addresses CIIE, calls for joint efforts for bright future of openness, prosperity
- 5th CIIE ready to welcome the world
- Media center of 5th CIIE opens to journalists in Shanghai
- China to create new opportunities for the world with its own development: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.