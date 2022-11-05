Interview: Participation in China's import expo best way to showcase products to Chinese market, says Swiss distillery executive

GENEVA, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is probably the best way for Swiss companies to show their high-quality products to potential Chinese clients, and get to know the Chinese market and gain new customers, a Swiss distillery executive has said.

Distillerie Morand, one of the leading Swiss distilleries, is a four-generation family-run business which was established in Martigny since 1889. It boasts a reputation for their excellent "eau de vie" brandy and syrups.

At this year's 5th CIIE, Distillerie Morand presents six references of their products. Among them is the Williamine, a spirit with 43 degrees alcohol and a fantastic fruit flavor, which is famous both in Switzerland and in Europe.

Located in the scenic Alpine canton of Valais, abounding with fruits and in the heart of the alps, Distillerie Morand produces fruit spirits from the finest local pears and apricots.

"This is our second year at the CIIE," said Fabrice Haenni, CEO of the Swiss distillery Louis Morand &Cie SA.

"I think such a high-quality fair as CIIE is probably the best way for a Swiss firm to get to know the Chinese market and to be in contact with various people from China so that we could have new clients, new customers, and a brand new market," he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Morand is represented in China by the Swiss Centers, a non-profit organization founded in 2000 which concretely supports Swiss companies to develop their business in China.

Haenni sees the CIIE as a unique opportunity to strengthen the trade relationship between Switzerland and China. "It's probably the best way for a Swiss company to present their products to the Chinese market," said Haenni.

"The whole world is working with China. And over the years, China and Switzerland have built up a good relationship," said Haenni. "We believe the Chinese people will be interested in the high-quality products from the Swiss Alps," he said.

Haenni perceived the Chinese market as important in terms of population and opportunity.

"China owns great bars, great hotels and great restaurants," he said. "For a company producing high-quality spirits like us, it is important that we can find our products in such great places."

He also deemed the Chinese market one of their key opportunities in terms of further development.

"We are looking forward to working with the Chinese market," said Haenni. " China is very important to us since we want to develop our business abroad."

