Consumer goods seen at CIIE

Xinhua) 08:51, November 07, 2022

Visitors look at smart cookers at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor gets her legs massaged via a massage device at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors look at energy-saving home appliances at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor tries using a floor cleaner at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors try using a high pressure washer at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor tries using a floor cleaner at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor looks at shoes with sound-activated light-up midsole at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

