First-time exhibits at the 5th CIIE
A staff member displays a cardiac pacemaker at the medical equipment and health care products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. Many first-time exhibits are showcased during the expo.
A microscope for ophthalmic surgery is displayed at the medical equipment and health care products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)
Smart speakers from Amazon are displayed at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
An ablation catheter is displayed at the medical equipment and health care products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
