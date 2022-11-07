Home>>
Signing ceremony for exhibitors of 6th CIIE held in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 09:04, November 07, 2022
The signing ceremony for exhibitors of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
