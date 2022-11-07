Local herders move livestock to winter pastures in Yumin County, NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:28, November 07, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows a view of a winter pasture in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Local herders in Yumin County are moving their livestock to winter pastures in the valleys and basins in the Barlik Mountain area to protect their cattle and sheep from wind as the weather gets colder. (Photo by Chen Shuangxi/Xinhua)

Livestock forage on a winter pasture in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Nov. 4, 2022.

Livestock forage on a winter pasture in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Nov. 4, 2022.

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows a view of a winter pasture in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows a view of a winter pasture in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Livestock forage on a winter pasture in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Nov. 4, 2022.

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows a vehicle transferring livestock to the winter pastures in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

