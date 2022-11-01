We Are China

Autumn scenery of Xiata valley in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:28, November 01, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Xiata valley in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)

Livestock are seen at Xiata valley in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)

