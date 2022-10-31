Home>>
Brand new town thrives in desert
(People's Daily App) 13:12, October 31, 2022
Tazhong township was built up from nothing after 1995 when the world's longest desert highway opened in Qiemo county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Formally established in 2015, Tazhong mainly relies on the petroleum and tourism industries in the hinterland of the TaklamakanDesert, China's largest desert.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Apples in Aksu, Xinjiang enter harvest season
- Snow turns village in China's Xinjiang into "Chinese ink wash painting"
- Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Copperware
- Chili pepper harvesting fully mechanized in Karamay, China's Xinjiang
- Cotton harvest season starts in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang to see machines harvesting 80 pct of cotton
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.