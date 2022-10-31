Brand new town thrives in desert

(People's Daily App) 13:12, October 31, 2022

Tazhong township was built up from nothing after 1995 when the world's longest desert highway opened in Qiemo county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Formally established in 2015, Tazhong mainly relies on the petroleum and tourism industries in the hinterland of the TaklamakanDesert, China's largest desert.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)