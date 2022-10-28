Home>>
In pics: Apples in Aksu, Xinjiang enter harvest season
(People's Daily Online) 10:13, October 28, 2022
|Two growers carry apples in an orchard in Aksu city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yang Shuo)
Apples in Aksu city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region entered harvest season in the middle of October. Apple growers are enjoying a bumper harvest this year, thanks to favorable climate and abundant rainfall. This year, the planting area of apple trees in Aksu city reached 139,500 mu (9,300 hectares), with an estimated production of 264,400 tonnes.
