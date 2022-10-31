We Are China

Life without meshreps is a life without flavors

(People's Daily App) 15:10, October 31, 2022

A meshrep is a traditional Uygur gathering that typically includes poetry, music, dance, and conversation.

Meshreps are usually held on various occasions such as festivals, weddings, harvest seasons and whenever Uygur people feel happy.

In Awati county, Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, people say that life without meshreps is a life without flavors.

Check out this video to experience the charm of a meshrep, inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

