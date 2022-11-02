Home>>
Golden desert poplar trees along Tarim River in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 13:53, November 02, 2022
Stunning autumn scenery of desert poplar trees, also known as populus euphratica, along the Tarim River in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Covering an area of nearly 313,333 hectares, the golden populus euphratica forest in Xayar County brings vitality to the arid desert. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yuzhu)
