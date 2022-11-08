Home>>
Breathtaking autumn views of 22 universities across China
(People's Daily Online) 15:53, November 08, 2022
|Photo shows a beautiful autumn view of a pond in Renmin University of China in Beijing. (Photo/Wu Mengting)
The arrival of autumn has seen university campuses around China draped in vibrant colors. Roads carpeted with golden foliage, beautiful buildings, and lakes surrounded by colorful trees have formed poetic pictures.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stunning late autumn scenery in China's Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
- Hold your breath, so beautiful China's wetlands can be!
- Foreign professors bring German experience to China's technology hub
- Scenery of London Wetland Center in Britain
- Best time to enjoy beautiful red leaves across China
- Pouring sunshine shows up with rainbow in SW China’s Yunnan
- A close glance at cave hidden in tropical limestone cluster in Hainan
- Scenery at Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in E China
- In pics: Liaohe Delta in NE China's Liaoning
- Scenery of Panshan Mountain scenic resort in Jizhou, Tianjin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.