Breathtaking autumn views of 22 universities across China

People's Daily Online) 15:53, November 08, 2022

Photo shows a beautiful autumn view of a pond in Renmin University of China in Beijing. (Photo/Wu Mengting)

The arrival of autumn has seen university campuses around China draped in vibrant colors. Roads carpeted with golden foliage, beautiful buildings, and lakes surrounded by colorful trees have formed poetic pictures.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)