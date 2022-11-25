Languages

Friday, November 25, 2022

Picturesque early winter scenery of Slender West Lake in China’s Jiangsu

(People's Daily Online) 09:23, November 25, 2022
Photo shows a picturesque early winter scene at the Slender West Lake in Yangzhou city, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Meng Delong)

Colorful trees, clear water and beautiful buildings form a picturesque early winter scenery at the Slender West Lake in Yangzhou city, east China’s Jiangsu Province.


