Migrating grey cranes fly to national wetland park in SW China's Yunnan to overwinter

People's Daily Online) 16:57, November 24, 2022

A flock of grey cranes forage on a farmland at the Qinghuahai National Wetland Park in Baoshan city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Mao San)

Over 30 grey cranes, a species under second-class state protection in China, have recently flied to the Qinghuahai National Wetland Park in Baoshan city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, to spend the winter. It marks the fourth year on record that the birds have arrived at the wetland park to overwinter.

Upholding the principle that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Baoshan city has implemented a river, lake and forest chief system across the board, intensified efforts to improve the ecological environment and protect wild animals and plants, and taken active measures to build a beautiful homeland featuring harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature in recent years.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)