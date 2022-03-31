Population of black-necked cranes exceeds 10,000 in Tibet

Xinhua) 09:19, March 31, 2022

Black-necked cranes are pictured in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 29, 2022.

Tibet has seen a steady increase in endangered wildlife population, thanks to its continuous efforts over the past decades. The population of black-necked cranes has exceeded 10,000 from 1,000 to 3,000 previously. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes fly in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 29, 2022.

Tibet has seen a steady increase in endangered wildlife population, thanks to its continuous efforts over the past decades. The population of black-necked cranes has exceeded 10,000 from 1,000 to 3,000 previously. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes are pictured in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 29, 2022.

Tibet has seen a steady increase in endangered wildlife population, thanks to its continuous efforts over the past decades. The population of black-necked cranes has exceeded 10,000 from 1,000 to 3,000 previously. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes are pictured in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 29, 2022.

Tibet has seen a steady increase in endangered wildlife population, thanks to its continuous efforts over the past decades. The population of black-necked cranes has exceeded 10,000 from 1,000 to 3,000 previously. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes fly in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 29, 2022.

Tibet has seen a steady increase in endangered wildlife population, thanks to its continuous efforts over the past decades. The population of black-necked cranes has exceeded 10,000 from 1,000 to 3,000 previously. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes are pictured in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 29, 2022.

Tibet has seen a steady increase in endangered wildlife population, thanks to its continuous efforts over the past decades. The population of black-necked cranes has exceeded 10,000 from 1,000 to 3,000 previously. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)