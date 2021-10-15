Migrating gray cranes seen at Agamon Hula Conservation Lake in Israel

October 15, 2021

A flock of migrating gray cranes are seen at the Agamon Hula Conservation Lake in north Israel, Oct. 14, 2021. Every year, hundreds of thousands of birds past Agamon, a major stopover for migrating birds along the Syrian-African Rift, making their way to Africa then back to Europe, and some spend the winter at the Lake. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

