Home>>
People enjoy week-long Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel
(Xinhua) 13:13, September 24, 2021
People enjoy themselves at Hayarkon Park during the week-long Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sept. 23, 2021. (Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- China ensures safe, smooth road traffic during holiday
- Chinese people enjoy safe holiday travel
- Gatherings, parties not encouraged during upcoming Chinese holidays: expert
- Lasting settlement of Palestine-Israel question lies in two-state solution: Chinese envoy
- Interview: Former general secretary of Communist Party of Israel highlights CPC's commitment to serving people
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.