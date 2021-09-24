People enjoy week-long Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel

Xinhua) 13:13, September 24, 2021

People enjoy themselves at Hayarkon Park during the week-long Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sept. 23, 2021. (Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua)

