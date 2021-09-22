China ensures safe, smooth road traffic during holiday

Xinhua) 09:37, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese traffic police ensured safe and smooth road traffic during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, creating a sound traffic environment for people to go home for family reunions or visit tourist attractions, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no large congestion had occurred and no major road accidents were reported, said the MPS.

An average of 155,000 officers were dispatched every day and 54,000 police vehicles mobilized to patrol, maintain traffic order and crack down on serious violations such as overloading and drunk driving, the MPS added.

The holiday saw about 88.16 million domestic trips, which generated a revenue of more than 37 billion yuan (5.7 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most significant traditional Chinese festivals, fell on Tuesday this year. It is usually marked by family reunions, enjoying sights of the full moon, and eating mooncakes.

