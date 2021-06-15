China's holiday box office hits 465 mln yuan

Xinhua) 13:49, June 15, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Despite a packed lineup of titles, China's box office during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday ending on Monday raked in just 465 million yuan (72.58 million U.S. dollars), falling short of making a splash.

The figures came in comparison with 785 million yuan and 912 million yuan generated during the same holidays in 2019 and 2018, respectively, as shown by data from box office tracker Maoyan on Tuesday.

Chinese sports comedy "Never Stop" led the sales chart for the just concluded holiday, generating 89 million yuan, accounting for 19 percent of the total collection.

U.S. animated adventure "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" ranked second with 71 million yuan, followed by domestic crime thriller "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" that garnered 52 million yuan.

Japanese animated fantasy "Hello World" came in fourth on the chart, pocketing 40 million yuan.

Disney's "Cruella" earned 35 million yuan from the holiday box office, with its cumulative earnings since its June 6 release in China topping 81 million yuan.

China's 2021 box office to date has reached 26.6 billion yuan.

