"F9: The Fast Saga" stays atop Chinese box office

Xinhua) 16:00, June 05, 2021

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise "F9: The Fast Saga" continued to lead the Chinese box office chart on Friday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network on Saturday.

The blockbuster raked in around 13.1 million yuan (about 2 million U.S. dollars) on Friday, the 15th day of its screening, with a cumulative box office revenue over 1.26 billion yuan.

Sci-fi horror film "A Quiet Place Part II" ranked second on the daily chart, generating about 11.1 million yuan on Friday.

Animation film "Stand by Me Doraemon 2" took third place, ending the day with over 8.2 million yuan.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)