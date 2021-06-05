Home>>
"F9: The Fast Saga" stays atop Chinese box office
(Xinhua) 16:00, June 05, 2021
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise "F9: The Fast Saga" continued to lead the Chinese box office chart on Friday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network on Saturday.
The blockbuster raked in around 13.1 million yuan (about 2 million U.S. dollars) on Friday, the 15th day of its screening, with a cumulative box office revenue over 1.26 billion yuan.
Sci-fi horror film "A Quiet Place Part II" ranked second on the daily chart, generating about 11.1 million yuan on Friday.
Animation film "Stand by Me Doraemon 2" took third place, ending the day with over 8.2 million yuan.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese box office records highest-grossing May
- China's 2021 box office revenue hits 25 bln yuan
- "F9: The Fast Saga" leads China box office
- Horror film "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" tops North American box office for 2nd weekend in a row
- Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" stays atop China box office
- China's 2021 box office revenue hits 23 bln yuan
- Zhang Yimou's "Cliff Walkers" tops 700 mln yuan at China's box office
- Record holiday box office mirrors Chinese movie market recovery
- Romantic drama "My Love" tops China's box office
- China's 2021 box office exceeds 3 bln USD
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.