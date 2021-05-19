Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" stays atop China box office

Xinhua) 14:09, May 19, 2021

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" continued to lead China's box office chart on Tuesday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The movie grossed 13.1 million yuan (about 2 million U.S. dollars) on Tuesday, marking the 16th consecutive day of dominating China's daily box office.

Set in northeast China in 1930s, it follows Communist Party special agents as they test their wits against their enemies to complete a secret mission. It has pocketed 978 million yuan since its release on April 30.

"Break Through the Darkness," a crime action movie telling the story of China's fight against organized crime, came in second with daily sales of nearly 7.7 million yuan on Tuesday.

The revenge thriller "Wrath of Man" took the third place on the daily box office chart, raking in 6.4 million yuan.

