Romantic drama "My Love" tops China's box office

Xinhua) 15:43, May 02, 2021

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Romantic drama "My Love" topped China's box office chart on Saturday, raking in close to 154 million yuan (around 23.8 million U.S. dollars) on its second day of screening.

The earning of this movie accounts for one-third of China's daily box-office sales, which totaled 453.5 million yuan on Saturday, the first day of the five-day May Day holiday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

It was followed by "Cliff Walkers," the first foray of renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou into the spy genre. The film pocketed about 93.3 million yuan on Saturday.

Crime thriller "Home Sweet Home" ranked third, finishing the day with nearly 80.4 million yuan in daily revenue.

