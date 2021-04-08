"Sister" stays atop China's box office

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese feature film "Sister" kept its top place on the Chinese mainland box office chart on Wednesday after grossing about 25.9 million yuan (around 3.96 million dollars) for a sixth consecutive day since its debut on April 2, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Thursday.

"Sister" depicts the story of a girl who faces the dilemma of choosing between pursuing her own dream and raising her younger brother after they lost their parents. The earning of this movie accounts for more than half of China's daily box-office sales totaling around 50 million yuan.

U.S. film "Godzilla vs Kong" grabbed the second place with daily revenue of 12.88 million yuan. The latest installment in the cinematic MonsterVerse has raked in nearly 1 billion yuan in total on the Chinese mainland market.

The ranking of comedy-drama "The Eleventh Chapter" and crime film "Warrior of China" took the third and fourth place on the daily box office chart, respectively.

The former ended the day with about 2.43 million yuan while the latter garnered approximately 1.83 million yuan.

Animation "Monkey King Reborn" came in fifth with daily earnings of around 1.69 million yuan.

