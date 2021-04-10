Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Apr 10, 2021
"Sister" continues to lead China's box office

(Xinhua)    14:16, April 10, 2021

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Domestic feature film "Sister" continued to lead Chinese mainland box office, with daily revenue of 30 million yuan (around 4.59 million dollars) on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Saturday.

The top-grossing film depicts the story of a girl who faces the dilemma of choosing between pursuing her own dream and raising her younger brother after they lost their parents, and has led Chinese mainland box office chart for eight consecutive days.

U.S. film "Godzilla vs Kong", the latest installment in the cinematic MonsterVerse, came second with daily sales of 16.71 million yuan on Friday.

Chinese adventure film "Super Me" has grossed 3.15 million yuan on its release day, ranking third on the box office chart. It was followed by Chinese crime film "Warrior of China" and comedy-drama "The Eleventh Chapter."

The latter two movies raked in 2.7 million and 1.95 million yuan respectively on Friday.

