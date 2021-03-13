"Avatar" leads China box office chart

File Photo

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Re-released top-grossing sci-fi movie "Avatar" returned as the front runner on the Chinese mainland box office chart on Friday, 11 years after its first screening in China.

The Oscar-winning sci-fi and fantasy film, directed by James Cameron, has raked in 22.34 million yuan (3.45 million U.S. dollars) on its first day of the re-issue in the country, surpassing the domestic comedy hit "Hi, Mom" which has led the box office chart for 25 straight days, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Coming in third was comedy-drama "Endgame," finishing the day with 9.54 million yuan, followed by "Detective Chinatown 3," with a daily earning of 5.35 million yuan.