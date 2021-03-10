‘Hi, Mom’ grabs 2nd place on China’s all-time box-office chart

Web Photo

The tear-jerker film Hi, Mom on Saturday overtook the 2019 animated fantasy film Ne Zha to become the second highest-grossing film ever screened in China.

The maiden directorial project of comedian and actress Jia Ling saw its cumulative ticket sales reach 5.04 billion yuan ($776 million) as of Saturday evening.

The 2017 action-adventure film Wolf Warrior 2, starring action star Wu Jing, is currently topping the all-time box-office chart covering all films ever screened in China with a total revenue of 5.69 billion yuan, according to data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network.

Hi, Mom hit theaters on the Spring Festival on February 12 and has since led China's 2021 box-office chart.

The comedy stars Jia as a devoted daughter who, deeply saddened by her mother's accidental death, finds herself transported back to 1981, where she meets her mother and attempts to improve her fate using ideas from the future.

It received the highest rating from audiences among all the seven Spring Festival films.

Box-office tracker Maoyan projects the film will complete its run with total sales of 5.3 billion yuan.