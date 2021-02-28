China's 2021 box office exceeds 15 bln yuan

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's 2021 box office revenue has exceeded 15 billion yuan (2.32 billion U.S. dollars) as of Saturday.

The figure surpassed 14.5 billion yuan that was generated at China's box office during the same period in 2019, according to data compiled by box office tracker Maoyan.

It equaled three-fourths of the market's total ticket sales for the whole year of 2020.

More than 340 million moviegoers visited theaters so far this year, according to box office tracker Beacon.

Comedian and actress Jia Ling's maiden directorial project "Hi, Mom" and Wanda Pictures' long-awaited comedy "Detective Chinatown 3," both released on the Spring Festival, or Feb. 12, contributed 30.7 percent and 27.8 percent of the total, respectively.