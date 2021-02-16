Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
"Hi, Mom" tops Chinese mainland box office

(Xinhua)    15:51, February 16, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Comedy "Hi, Mom" began to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, swapping the leading position with "Detective Chinatown 3."

Raking in more than 530 million yuan (82.3 million U.S. dollars), "Hi, Mom" surpassed the 430-million-yuan revenue of "Detective Chinatown 3" on Monday, taking the crown that "Detective Chinatown 3" has maintained for three days since its debut on Feb. 12, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Ranking third was fantasy thriller "A Writer's Odyssey," generating a revenue of about 75 million yuan on Monday, and fourth was animated cartoon "Boonie Bears: The Wild Life," pocketing over 58 million yuan.

China's box office revenue since the beginning of the week-long Spring Festival holiday on Feb. 11 has exceeded 6 billion yuan, according to data compiled by Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform Maoyan.

