Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's weekly box office tops 5 bln yuan for second time

(Xinhua)    10:48, February 23, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue during the past seven-day period ending on Sunday hit 5.5 billion yuan (851 million U.S. dollars), marking a second time that the market's weekly total has ever crossed the 5-billion-yuan mark.

The first such achievement was made in 2019 when the market's total earnings from Feb. 4 to 10, 2019 topped 5.9 billion yuan, with "The Wandering Earth," a cinematic adaptation of Liu Cixin's sci-fi novel of the same name, contributing one third.

Topping the box office chart from Feb. 15 to 21, 2021 was "Hi, Mom," a maiden directorial project by comedian and actress Jia Ling, which grossed more than 2.9 billion yuan, or nearly 54 percent of the total, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

"Detective Chinatown 3," the latest installment in China's well-received "Detective Chinatown" comedy film franchise, was placed second with a revenue of 1.4 billion yuan.

The outstanding performance of the two films since their release on the Spring Festival, which was celebrated on Feb. 12 this year and marked the Chinese Lunar New Year, drove China's February box office to quickly surpass 10 billion yuan.

Sunday also saw "Hi, Mom" overtake "Detective Chinatown 3" to become the highest grossing film in China this year, with both scoring more than 4 billion yuan so far.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York