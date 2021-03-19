"Avatar" stays on top of China box office chart

Xinhua) 10:37, March 19, 2021

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2009 sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" stayed on top of the Chinese mainland box office chart for yet another day on Thursday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

On the seventh day of its return to Chinese cinemas, the Oscar-winning film gained 11.44 million yuan (1.76 million U.S. dollars), amounting its total re-release box office to 194 million yuan.

Acclaimed domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" stayed in the second place, topping off the day with a daily earning of 6.43 million yuan. Currently the second highest grossing film of all time in China, it has generated an astounding total box office of 5.29 billion yuan in more than a month.

In third and fourth place were comedy-dramas "Endgame" and "Detective Chinatown 3," with daily earnings of about 5.02 million and 2.6 million yuan respectively.