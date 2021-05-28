China's 2021 box office revenue hits 25 bln yuan

Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's 2021 box office revenue topped 25 billion yuan (about 3.90 billion U.S. dollars) as of Friday morning.

Eight of the top 10 earners this year at China's box office are domestic productions, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

Comedian and actress Jia Ling's maiden directorial project "Hi, Mom" and Wanda Pictures' comedy "Detective Chinatown 3" led the yearly chart, with total earnings of 5.41 billion yuan and 4.52 billion yuan respectively.

U.S. movie "Godzilla vs Kong" currently ranks third with a total revenue of 1.23 billion yuan.

The other foreign film that has made it among the top ten earners is Universal Pictures' "F9: The Fast Saga."

With its total revenue now at around 1.06 billion yuan, the newest chapter in the Fast and Furious action franchise is forecasted by Maoyan to complete its China run with nearly 1.42 billion yuan.

Movie theaters have received a total of 609 million moviegoers so far this year, data from box office tracker Maoyan showed.

