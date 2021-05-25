"F9: The Fast Saga" leads China box office

May 25, 2021

Photo taken on Feb. 17, 2021 shows a view of a cinema in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- "F9: The Fast Saga," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, continued leading China's box office chart on Monday, the fourth day of its release.

Featuring a new adventure with the leading characters as high-performance drivers, the movie raked in 67 million yuan (about 10.45 million U.S. dollars) on Monday, accounting for nearly 72 percent of the total daily box office sales.

The previous two entries in the series, "The Fate of the Furious" (2017) and "Furious 7" (2015), grossed 2.67 billion yuan and 2.42 billion yuan in China, respectively.

"Love Will Tear Us Apart," a Chinese romantic film, came in second with daily sales of 12 million yuan on the day.

Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" took the third place on the daily box office chart, generating a revenue of 6.27 million yuan.

