Lasting settlement of Palestine-Israel question lies in two-state solution: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 14:24, August 31, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Monday that a lasting settlement of the Palestine-Israel question lies in the two-state solution.

The frequent conflicts between Palestinians and Israelis are largely due to the fact that the Middle East peace process has deviated from the right track, that relevant UN resolutions have not been effectively implemented, and that Palestine's right to statehood has been repeatedly violated, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).

"This proves, once again, that a lasting settlement of the Palestine-Israel question lies in the two-state solution," he told the UN Security Council.

During a visit to the Middle East last month, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi put forward three ideas on implementing the two-state solution with a view to breaking the current impasse and translating the consensus on the two-state solution into concrete action, he noted.

China calls for enhancing the authority of the Palestinian National Authority, supporting intra-Palestinian unity and reconciliation, and encouraging the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli peace talks based on the two-state solution.

Palestinian and Israeli negotiators are welcome to conduct direct talks in China. China also calls for holding a UN-led international peace conference that brings together the permanent members of the UN Security Council and all stakeholders in the Middle East peace process, he said.

As a sincere friend of the Palestinian people, China supports Palestine's just cause for fighting for its national rights and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

China will continue to work with the international community to preserve peace and justice, uphold fairness and conscience, practice true multiculturalism, and promote a comprehensive, reasonable, and just settlement of the Palestinian question, as well as the early realization of lasting peace in Palestine, Israel, and the wider region, he said.

Geng said China is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of tensions in the occupied Palestinian territory, which casts a shadow over the cease-fire agreement reached three months ago.

China urges all parties, especially Israel, to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any violence against civilians, and refrain from any actions that may heighten tensions.

"We call on Israel to earnestly abide by relevant UN resolutions, halt settlement activities in the West Bank, and cease demolition of Palestinian homes and expulsion of Palestinians," he said.

The double shocks of conflict and COVID-19 have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The international community should act urgently to provide Palestine with humanitarian and COVID response assistance through multiple channels and continue to support the work of the UN agency for Palestine refugees, or UNRWA, he said.

China welcomes Qatar's cooperation with the UN to provide relief to the people of Gaza. China urges Israel to open relevant entry points, lift the blockade and siege on Gaza as soon as possible, and provide access for humanitarian assistance and reconstruction materials rather than setting up obstacles.

China has been following closely the humanitarian situation in Palestine and provided concrete support to the Palestinian people's fight against the pandemic.

In March this year, the Chinese government donated 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine and will donate another 1 million doses in the near future.

In addition, China will partner with Egypt to provide Palestinians in Gaza with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from an Egypt-based joint vaccine facility. China will also provide 200,000 doses of COVID vaccines to UNRWA, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)