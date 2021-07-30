Palestinian children participate in bicycle race

Xinhua) 15:47, July 30, 2021

A Palestinian girl participates in a bicycle race in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, July 29, 2021. A bicycle race was organized by Palestinian association of women committees for social work to support and encourage children to ride bicycles. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)