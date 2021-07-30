Home>>
Palestinian children participate in bicycle race
(Xinhua) 15:47, July 30, 2021
A Palestinian girl participates in a bicycle race in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, July 29, 2021. A bicycle race was organized by Palestinian association of women committees for social work to support and encourage children to ride bicycles. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.