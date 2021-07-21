We Are China

People attend Eid al-Adha prayers around world

Xinhua) 16:09, July 21, 2021

People arrive at a mosque to attend the Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)

