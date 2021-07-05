Home>>
Palestinians play in pool to cool off during hot day
(Xinhua) 10:22, July 05, 2021
Palestinian children play in a pool to cool off during a hot day at Sharm Park Resort in Gaza City, on July 4, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
