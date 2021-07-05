Languages

Monday, July 05, 2021

Palestinians play in pool to cool off during hot day

(Xinhua) 10:22, July 05, 2021

Palestinian children play in a pool to cool off during a hot day at Sharm Park Resort in Gaza City, on July 4, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


